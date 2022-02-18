Left Menu

Elliot Page working on his memoir 'Pageboy,' set to be out in 2023

Hollywood actor Elliot Page will be working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 18:45 IST
Elliot Page working on his memoir 'Pageboy,' set to be out in 2023
Elliot Page (image source: instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Elliot Page will be working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Flatiron Books announced on Thursday that 'Pageboy' will be published next year.

"The memoir will delve into Page's relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be," according to Flatiron. The 34-year-old Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is known for such films as 'Juno' and 'Inception'. He currently stars in the Netflix series 'The Umbrella Academy'.

Page had recently also boarded Berlin-bound transgender-themed documentary 'Nel Mio Nome', which translates to 'Into My Name', by Italian director and producer Nicolo Bassetti as its executive producer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022