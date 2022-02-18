Elliot Page working on his memoir 'Pageboy,' set to be out in 2023

Hollywood actor Elliot Page will be working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Flatiron Books announced on Thursday that 'Pageboy' will be published next year.

"The memoir will delve into Page's relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be," according to Flatiron. The 34-year-old Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is known for such films as 'Juno' and 'Inception'. He currently stars in the Netflix series 'The Umbrella Academy'.

Page had recently also boarded Berlin-bound transgender-themed documentary 'Nel Mio Nome', which translates to 'Into My Name', by Italian director and producer Nicolo Bassetti as its executive producer. (ANI)

