Melissa Benoist in talks to star in HBO Max series ‘Girls On the Bus’

The character-driven comedic drama series revolves around four female journalists, one of them to be played by Benoist, who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates while finding friendship, love and scandal along the way.Girls On the Bus is being backed by Julie Plec, Chozick, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros TV.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-02-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 11:10 IST
Melissa Benoist Image Credit: Flickr
''Supergirl'' star Melissa Benoist is in negotiations to play the lead role in the HBO Max series ''Girls On the Bus''.

According to Deadline, Benoist will also be serving as a producer on the show.

The drama series is an adaptation of Amy Chozick's bestselling book ''Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling''. The character-driven comedic drama series revolves around four female journalists, one of them to be played by Benoist, who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way.

''Girls On the Bus'' is being backed by Julie Plec, Chozick, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros TV. Plec and Chozick have penned the show.

The series marks Benoist's second collaboration with the Greg Berlanti-led banner after the success of The CW's ''Supergirl'', which recently wrapped its six-season run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

