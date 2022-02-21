Enola Holmes 2: Everything we know so far!

Enola Holmes, the youngest sibling of the famous Sherlock Holmes, is returning in 2022 in the story of Enola Holmes 2. Netflix has already announced the release date and the synopsis of the film. Plus, the streamer has also released the first look footage from the upcoming film, featuring Brown and Cavillare who are returning to their respective roles. Netflix also released the preview trailer and unveiled the names of the movies to be released in 2022, including Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out 2,'Shawn Levy's' The Adam Project,' and Francis Lawrence's 'Slumberland.'

The mystery film Enola Holmes based on the first book in the young adult fiction series of the same name was released on September 23, 2020. Although it was originally planned for a theatrical release by Warner Bros. Pictures, the distribution rights to the film were picked up by Netflix due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After receiving positive responses and reviews of the first film from critics, Netflix announced Enola Holmes 2.

The Enola Holmes Mysteries

As the franchise is based on Nancy Springer's book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries, the upcoming sequel will follow the events of the second book – The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, which sees Enola search for a missing young girl with a talent for drawing.

"I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family!" Milly Bobby Brown said in a statement. "Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"

On the 16th birthday of Enola Holmes, Enola wakes up to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind only some birthday gifts.

She travels to London to find her missing mother. The flower cards left by her mother reveal secret messages and lead to hidden money, which Enola uses to escape disguised as a boy. On the train, she finds the young Viscount Tewkesbury hidden in a travel bag. The story ends up on a thrilling adventure, pairing up with a runaway lord as they attempt to solve a mystery that threatens the entire country.

Synopsis of Enola Holmes 2

Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.

In the last month, Netflix has given 'first clue' of 'Enola's next great adventure' to enjoy until the series to release. In the clip, Louis Partridge wraps his scene and the cast and crew members are giving him a round of applause, with one of the crew members saying, "That is a picture wrap on Louis!" the clips also showed one of the co-workers saying, "Well done, Louis." Well done, indeed!

Cast of Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes stars Stanger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, The Witcher's Henry Cavill as her elder brother who portrays our most famous and beloved detective Sherlock Holmes. The other returning stars include Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, Susan Wokoma as Edith, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes (mother of Enola and Sherlock) and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury.

Additionally, David Thewlis (the Harry Potter series), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune), and Hannah Dodd (Find Me in Paris), AbbieHern (The Pact), Gabriel Tierney (Endeavor), and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Belfast) have joined the cast.

Release date of Enola Holmes 2

Although there is no announcement on the exact release date for Enola Holmes 2 from Netflix or Production companies, but we can make an assumption. The filming was wrapped up in January, and it would take five to six months for the post-production to be completed. So, we can expect the movie to be premiered in Autumn 2022.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix films.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5: Writers reveal Sherlock Holmes & Dr. Watson could return to solving crimes