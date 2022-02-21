Sherlock Season 5: Writers reveal Sherlock Holmes & Dr. Watson could return to solving crimes

BBC's Sherlock was one of the classic detective tales that started in 2010, created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. Season 4 streamed in January 2017. Since then, fans are ardently looking forward to watching Sherlock Season 5.

The show's writers Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat told Radio Times about what could be the plotline of Sherlock Season 5 if it happens. Gatiss explained that the events showed in the fourth season's finale episode, titled The Final Problem could actually be just the beginning of Season 5, while Moffat goes a step further to reveal that Sherlock Season 5 would show that Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) are back in their rooms at 221B Baker Street to solving crimes.

Mark Gatis sspoke: "Our original intention of the series was to go back to the beginning and see them as younger men and… restore it to its factory settings. But I think what's actually happened is that we have now done the story of how the Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson that we have always known, how they became those men. It's actually really a backstory."

He also explained the reason behind it. He stated, "The reason we [ended with] Rathbone Place is that, actually, if we do come back – and we would love to come back – we could absolutely very easily start with a knock at the door and Sherlock saying to John 'Do you want to come out and play?'. They have become the two heroes that we always knew them to be."

Moffat added: "I suppose it's that Sherlock now finally understands that's he's stronger and smarter than Mycroft in a way. But not because he is actually smarter – he's less smart – but because his emotions, his connections to other human beings, the wisdom he has gained from the connections he has made in the world, make him stronger."

Regarding whether there will be Sherlock Season 5, Moffat told, "If this was the last time – we're not planning it, but it might be, it's possible – we could end it there. We couldn't have ended it on any of the previous series because they always ended up with whopping great cliffhangers."

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date.

