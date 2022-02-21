Love, Victor Season 3 to show Victor’s journey of ‘self-discovery’

Hulu's charming Love, Simon spin-off series is returning on June 15, 2022 in the story of Love, Victor Season 3. Love, Victor has officially been renewed for a third season in July.

Season 3 will continue the story of LGBTQ plus high schooler Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino). Love, Victor Season 3 will be the final season to premiere on Hulu.

The writers and producers set the story in three phases. Season 2 ends with the characters' high school experience. The first season depicts "exploration," the second season was about "acceptance," and the final season will be about "self-discovery."

After a major cliffhanger in the second season's finale, Love, Victor Season 3 will follow Victor (Michael Cimino) as he goes "on a journey of self-discovery." At the end of Season 2, Victor did choose between his two boyfriends. In fact, he ran to the guy with whom he wants to be in a relationship, but the audience was left in the dark about whose house Victor actually visited. According to an official description of Love, Victor Season 3, "With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures." Evidently, 'Love, Victor Season 3' is going to resolve the cliffhanger left in the second season.

Although nothing was officially revealed in this segment of the story, fans are speculating who could be Victor's choice. The question arises, despite several complicated problems, will Victor stay with his boyfriend Benji (George Sear) or will he start a new relationship with Rahim (Anthony Keyvan)?

Love, Victor's cast includes Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, and Isabella Ferreira. Love, Simon writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serving as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

The eight episodes of Love, Victor season 3 will release on Wednesday, June 15 on Hulu.

Also Read: Enola Holmes 2: Everything we know so far!