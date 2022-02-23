Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz board Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

''Solo: A Star Wars Story'' star Alden Ehrenreich and ''The Deuce'' star David Krumholtz are the latest names to join ''Oppenheimer'', directed by Christopher Nolan.

Starring Cilian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb, in the lead, the film is the director's follow-up to his 2020 sci-fi action thriller ''Tenet''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is unclear who Ehrenreich and Krumholtz will play in what Universal Pictures is describing as an epic thriller.

Murphy stars as the titular theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during the Second World War but later found his loyalty to the country questioned by hawkish government officials.

Previously announced cast members also include Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid and Matthew Modine.

Production on the feature film, based on Oppenheimer's biography ''American Prometheus'' penned by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, starts this month in New Mexico.

Nolan will also adapt the film to screen. His creative partner and wife Emma Thomas will produce ''Oppenheimer'' with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment.

The movie is slated to be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.

