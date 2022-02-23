Left Menu

Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz board Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:09 IST
Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz board Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Solo: A Star Wars Story'' star Alden Ehrenreich and ''The Deuce'' star David Krumholtz are the latest names to join ''Oppenheimer'', directed by Christopher Nolan.

Starring Cilian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb, in the lead, the film is the director's follow-up to his 2020 sci-fi action thriller ''Tenet''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is unclear who Ehrenreich and Krumholtz will play in what Universal Pictures is describing as an epic thriller.

Murphy stars as the titular theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during the Second World War but later found his loyalty to the country questioned by hawkish government officials.

Previously announced cast members also include Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid and Matthew Modine.

Production on the feature film, based on Oppenheimer's biography ''American Prometheus'' penned by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, starts this month in New Mexico.

Nolan will also adapt the film to screen. His creative partner and wife Emma Thomas will produce ''Oppenheimer'' with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment.

The movie is slated to be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022