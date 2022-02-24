Left Menu

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 17: What the Laginas might do next?

Updated: 24-02-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:54 IST
Image Credit: The Curse of Oak Island S9 / History
The 16th episode of The Curse of Oak Island season 9, titled "Gold Diggers" shows the Lagina brothers are continuing their excavation activities around the Money Pit area in search of the treasure vault, following the theories of the former US President, Franklin D. Roosevelt. Currently, fans are eagerly waiting for The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 17.

In the Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 17, the team may uncover a big secret in the swamp area. They already got new unexpected scientific evidence of the Knights Templar's theory about the Oak Island mystery. Many historians suggest that the Knights Templar story is associated with the famous treasure hunt on Oak Island, Nova Scotia.

It looks like The Curse of Oak Island team is inching closer to solve the treasure mystery. In this season, the team finds evidence of a massive sailing vessel hiding in the swamp and becomes more confident about the fact that their theory is working right. The team even tries to locate the exact area of the ship in the wetland.

As we saw in a few episodes back in The Curse of Oak Island season 9, the archeologists come to know that Zena Halpern's templar map is incorrect, while Fred Nolan's observations about an ancient Portuguese presence are correct.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 17 is expected to be released on March 2, 2022. But according to some media outlets, the release date of episode 17 on March 2 is a rumor. We will let you know as we got the data from the official sources.

If you miss the show's previous episodes, you can watch it on the History Channel's official website. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on the upcoming episodes.

