Alone Season 9: History remains silent on renewal despite reports of candidate selection

Some recent developments show that Alone Season 9 might be possible, but nothing is official yet. It looks like fans have to wait some more time for the creator to announce the ninth season.

The reality TV series, 'Alone' follows the self-documented daily struggles of 10 individuals who can survive alone in the wilderness for as long as possible using limited resources for survival. With the exception of medical check-ins, participants are mostly isolated from each other and all other humans. They may "tap out" at any time, or be removed due to failing a medical check-in. The contestant who remains the longest wins a grand prize of $500,000.

According to anonymous sources, History channel plans to move forward with Alone Season 9. The channel is encouraging people to apply for participating in the ninth season of the show. Therefore we guess that Alone Season 9 may be released around mid-2022.

Despite several clues on its making, the creators are still tightlipped about the current state of Alone Season 9. Many assume that History has already completed the participant selection process and is working secretly on the ninth season. We are unsure why History is still silent on the renewal pf the reality series.

Meanwhile, if you are interested to know more about how to participate in Alone, you can email the History channel at alonecasting@itv.com with your name, age, contact information, location, and a brief description of your survival expertise!

You will be emailing Leftfield Entertainment, the producer of Alone. Leftfield Entertainment may use your information to contact you about the show or other opportunities that it believes may interest you.

There is no official release date for Alone Season 9 yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on History Channel reality shows.

