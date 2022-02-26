Love Alarm Season 3: Is it realistic to expect its renewal anytime soon?

The highly popular K-drama Love Alarm is based on the Daumwebtoon of the same name by Chon Kye-young. It portrays a story of a technology that enables users to discover love through an application that notifies users when someone within 10 meters has romantic feelings for them. The first season of the series was developed by Jiyoung Park and directed by Lee Na-jung, while Kim Jin-woo and Park Yoo-young directed Season 2. Now fans are waiting for LoveAlarm Season 3.

Love Alarm Season 2 was released on March 12, 2021. Meanwhile, there was a rumor in the web world last year that the series' producers had decided to make Love Alarm Season 3. According to Nilsen Report website, the series' creators have acknowledged fans' demands and have given thumbs up for the third season. But let's confirm that until now the creators and Netflix have never hinted at the future possibilities of Love Alarm Season 3.

Now why fans are demanding Love Alarm Season 3? Will the K-drama return with a season 3? Let's explore it in detail!

Love Alarm Season 2 ends with a more mature relationship developed between the main characters. There is an updated app named Love Alarm 2.0. The app allows the users to see the projections of the person who might fall in love with whom, how the feelings can grow with each other, and how the relationship may grow between them. It is hard to anticipate one more season for Love Alarm as the previous season already ended on a good note.

Some think there's nothing left to explore in the future. The second season of Love Alarm ends with Jojo and Hye Young in a stable relationship, leaving no loose ends hanging for the next season. Furthermore, Sun-oh was seen ending up with his new girlfriend Lee Yuk-jo (Kim Si-eun).

The only cliffhanger left is about the untold story of Park Gul-mi (played by Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung). We can expect it to be resolved in Love Alarm Season 3. Moreover, WhatsOn Netflix noted that despite Hye Young's alarm ringing for Jojo, she is still not sure whether or not she would have rung his Love Alarm without the use of the shield. Regardless, the pair clearly loves each other, but Jojo's insecurities about the shield could cause some tension in the relationship. This part of the plot could be the focus of Love Alarm Season 3.

Since WhatsOn Netflix's predictions often come true, we could go for it until the official confirmations arrive.

Thus viewers are expecting Love Alarm Season 3 to clear the minimal cliffhangers left in the second season. But we should keep in mind that the majority of the South Korean series end with single-season without going for the next.

Even if Love Alarm Season 3 happens in the future, the wait for it is going to long. We must consider the time gap between the last two seasons of the k-drama. It was a gap of two years. So fans may have to wait for some more time for the third season. And lastly, Love Alarm Season 3 is expected to be delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which took a toll on the entire entertainment industry worldwide for the past two years. Although most of the industries are reviving and starting their production, we must wait a while for Love Alarm Season 3 if happens.

Love Alarm Season 3 is yet to be officially confirmed. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

