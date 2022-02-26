Happiness Season 2 renewal seems unlikely but can Netflix pick the K-drama for global audiences?

The apocalyptic thriller K-drama Happiness gathers a lot of positive reviews from viewers across the world. The popularity of the series skyrocketed after its release. Since it ended streaming on December 11, 2021, fans are wondering for Happiness Season 2.

The storyline pleasantly surprised the fans and kept them engaged in the story. Part of the reason the storyline had hit home with the viewers is because most of it is inspired by real-life incidents as they faced during pandemics. The plot is probably inspired by the recent lockdown that the world experienced since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The South Korean Television series stars Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik, and Jo Woo Jin as the leads.

So, will Happiness Season 2 happen? Well, the distributor reportedly confirmed that the creators had never discussed the possibility for Happiness Season 2. "Happiness' has never reviewed or discussed a seasonal system. Therefore, it will end with episode 12 as scheduled."

But some viewers believe that the makers might make a positive decision about the renewal of Happiness Season 2 in the future. On the other hand, many fans believe that Happiness Season 2 would not be worked upon, as the previous season already completed the story, and there's nothing much left to explore in the future.

Besides, we all know that Korean dramas are rarely renewed for multiple seasons, but there is a high demand for Happiness Season 2 across the world. Looking at the show's popularity and devoted fan base, some industry experts think that it's just a matter of time before we get Happiness Season 2.

Currently, there is very little possibility for Happiness Season 2. But some of enthusiasts believe Netflix could pick the series for their global audience. In fact, a theory says that when Netflix picks any drama for global audiences, it streams that series for years, especially if the series becomes popular. Similarly, the streamer might come with Happiness Season 2 or at least a spinoff, thanks to the rising popularity of the series.

If a reboot or spinoff of the South Korean drama Happiness is ever announced, we'll surely let you know! Till then stay tuned!

