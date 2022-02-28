Will ‘Aquaman 2’ be impacted by Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s ongoing legal battle?

Warner Bros' Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Aquaman 2) already got its release date but the superhero-based movie is again in controversy owing to the ongoing legal case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

After the Pirates of the Caribbean actor lost the libel case, Aquaman 2 became the target of the Johnny Depp's supporters, with fans petitioning Warner Bros. to drop the actress from the Jason Momoa co-starrer.

Now recently the news circulates on Social media that Warner Bros' Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might be mentioned in court when the upcoming trial of Depp and Amber.

According to new legal documents shared on Twitter, it seems actress Amber Heard is trying her best to prevent mentioning on Aquaman 2 in court during their upcoming trial.

The document shared reads, "However, Ms. Heard's proposed stipulation included conditions that were entirely unacceptable to Mr. Depp, including an agreement that neither party could even mention Aquaman 2 at trial…" the sentence is continues but is omitted with the black marking.

Johnny and his ex-wife Amber Heard had filed for divorce, and the case is still ongoing. Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse. In addition, Johnny Depp also filed a legal case against the UK tabloid The Sun Publisher News last year. The tabloid called him a "wife-beater" alleging that the actor performed domestic violence against his wife.

On March 25, Johnny Depp lost his appeal to overturn a damning high court ruling that concluded he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and left her in fear for her life. After three weeks of trial, Justice Andrew Niccol dismissed his appeal against the UK tabloid.

That was a significant blow for Depp. After the initial trial, he was dropped from Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts and later from the Pirates of Caribbean franchises.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit the cinemas at the end of 2022, but it seems the film will be impacted by the court case, just as Depp's Fantastic Beast faced consequences of the legal case against him.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022.

