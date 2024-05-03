Left Menu

Uttarakhand: 3 Lives Lost in Almora Forest Fire; 64 New Incidents Emerge

They received burn injuries while struggling to quell the blaze in Gananath range of Almora forest division near their factory on Thursday and were under treatment at the base hospital, Almora, the official said.According to the data, 64 new incidents of forest fire were reported from different parts of the state over the last 24 hours in which 74.67 hectares of forest land were destroyed.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 21:48 IST
Uttarakhand: 3 Lives Lost in Almora Forest Fire; 64 New Incidents Emerge
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers at a pine resin factory in Almora died of burn injuries they sustained while dousing a forest fire that had reached close to their factory, an official said on Friday.

Another labourer injured in the incident is still under treatment, the daily bulletin issued by the forest department said giving data of the damages caused by forest fires in the state over the past 24 hours. All the labourers were from Nepal and not part of the designated fire fighting teams, a forest official in Almora said. They received burn injuries while struggling to quell the blaze in Gananath range of Almora forest division near their factory on Thursday and were under treatment at the base hospital, Almora, the official said.

According to the data, 64 new incidents of forest fire were reported from different parts of the state over the last 24 hours in which 74.67 hectares of forest land were destroyed. Since November 1 last year, there have been 868 fire incidents in Uttarakhand in which more than 1,000 hectares of forest land have been gutted. Of the total fire incidents, Kumaon has reported 456 and Garhwal 344, the forest fire bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024