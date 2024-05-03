Uttarakhand: 3 Lives Lost in Almora Forest Fire; 64 New Incidents Emerge

Three labourers at a pine resin factory in Almora died of burn injuries they sustained while dousing a forest fire that had reached close to their factory, an official said on Friday.

Another labourer injured in the incident is still under treatment, the daily bulletin issued by the forest department said giving data of the damages caused by forest fires in the state over the past 24 hours. All the labourers were from Nepal and not part of the designated fire fighting teams, a forest official in Almora said. They received burn injuries while struggling to quell the blaze in Gananath range of Almora forest division near their factory on Thursday and were under treatment at the base hospital, Almora, the official said.

According to the data, 64 new incidents of forest fire were reported from different parts of the state over the last 24 hours in which 74.67 hectares of forest land were destroyed. Since November 1 last year, there have been 868 fire incidents in Uttarakhand in which more than 1,000 hectares of forest land have been gutted. Of the total fire incidents, Kumaon has reported 456 and Garhwal 344, the forest fire bulletin said.

