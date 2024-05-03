Left Menu

Minor 2.5-Magnitude Earthquake Jolt Recorded in Nagpur

Nagpur experienced a 2.5 magnitude tremor on Friday afternoon at a depth of 5 kilometers. The National Centre for Seismology reported the event at 3:11 pm. Experts deemed the tremor as minor, with no reported damage or casualties.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 21:49 IST
Minor 2.5-Magnitude Earthquake Jolt Recorded in Nagpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tremor of 2.5 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday afternoon, officials said.

It struck at 3.11 pm at a depth of five kilometres in Nagpur region, the National Centre for Seismology said on its website.

Experts said the tremor was very minor and did not cause any loss.

