Minor 2.5-Magnitude Earthquake Jolt Recorded in Nagpur

A tremor of 2.5 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday afternoon, officials said.

It struck at 3.11 pm at a depth of five kilometres in Nagpur region, the National Centre for Seismology said on its website.

Experts said the tremor was very minor and did not cause any loss.

