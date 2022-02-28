Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 24: Release details & synopsis!

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 part 2 is unquestionably good news for anime lovers across the planet. Attack on Titan's final season is here! Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 24 (overall episode 83) will be the upcoming installment.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 24(Season 4 Part 2 no. 83) is titled "Pride," Transcription: "Kyōji" (Japanese: 矜持). The second part (Part 2) is titled "The final season." As season 4 will be the end of the anime series, fans are expecting it to be more entertaining and engaging, while also having a solid conclusion.

Interested viewers in Japan can see Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 24 at 12:05 p.m. on February 28, while the series will be available at 10:05 a.m. on February 27 in the USA. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can watch it at their convenient times.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 24 (Season 4 Part 2 no. 82) synopsis

Here is the official synopsis of the twenty-fourth episode:

"An army of giants marching. Eventually, trampling people who don't know anything. Will the soldiers and warriors looking up at it stand up or stand down? The feelings of the two soldiers in the forest had already settled."

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 23 (Season 4 Part 2 no. 82) recap

Now let's have a look at what happened so far in Episode 23. Here's the official recap:

"As the Wall Titans walk off into the sunset, the people in Trost District argue about the cost in lives and devastation of Eren's strategy caused by the Rumbling.

Hitch finds a weakened Annie who has been freed from her crystal casing and helps her escape from the Military Police. Annie tells Hitch that she no longer wants to fight and wishes to reunite with her adoptive father in Marley. Although he brutally raised her to be a Warrior, when she left he confessed regret at not treating her like a daughter.

Back in Shiganshina, Armin angrily chastises Mikasa for worrying about Eren whom he see as a lost cause but calms down saying that Erwin should have been revived instead of him. Armin and Gabi then head out to pursue Connie and Falco, the latter having lost his memory of the recent battle after awaking. Meanwhile, Floch and the Jaegerists confront the Volunteers with the reality that their only choice is to accept submission to the Eldians or death.

Floch then tries to convince Mikasa and a defeated Jean to give up fighting and retire as heroes of Paradise. Outside the ruined Wall, Pieck and Magath flee into the countryside and come across Hange with the gravely injured Levi."

Readers can watch the episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. Stay tuned to get more information on animanga.

Also Read: No Game No Life Season 2: Many volumes left for adaption! Will it happen?