No Game No Life Season 2: Many volumes left for adaption! Will it happen?

The Japanese light novel series No Game No Life follows the adventures of step-siblings Sora and Shiro, who make an undefeated group of gamers 'Blank'. One day, they are challenged to a game of chess byTet, from another reality. The two are victorious and are offered to live in a world that centers on games. They accept, lose the game and Tet sends them to a reality known as Disboard, where everything is decided by a game. Their next goal is to conquer sixteen separate species in order to challenge Tet to a game.

The series is written and illustrated by YūKamiya. After the first three seasons' success, fans have been waiting for No Game No Life Season 2 for seven years. The first season of No Game No Life was aired back in April of 2014. After airing 12 episodes in a single season, the anime concluded in June of 2014. We also got a movie prequel to the series. It was named 'No Game No Life: Zero' and was released back in 2017 but the movie was not a continuation of season one.

As of February 2022, eleven volumes of the No Game No Life light novel series have been published in Japan. No Game No Life light novel series is still ongoing in 2022 in Japan. Yuu Kamiya, published the latest volume on November 25, 2021. According to him, the manga will end soon, as it is entering its final stage at the end of volume 11.

So, there are enough content left for adaptation. As the first season adapted the first three volumes of the manga, No Game No Life Season 2 might cover volume 4 of the manga. As of now, neither YuuKamiya nor the production company Madhouse officially canceled the production of the popular show. This means that Therefore No Game No Life Season 2 might happen in the future.

At the moment, there have been no announcements regarding No Game No Life Season 2. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the manga series. Stay tuned!

