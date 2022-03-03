Left Menu

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan opens up about her character from 'Turning Red'

Ahead of the release of the Disney animated feature film 'Turning Red', actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan recalled receiving the role in the project.

Ahead of the release of the Disney animated feature film 'Turning Red', actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan recalled receiving the role in the project. For the unversed, the Indo-Canadian has voiced the character of Priya in the coming of age story directed by Oscar-winning director Domee Shi.

Talking about the same, Maitreyi said, "I remember my first reaction to seeing just a rough sketch of Priya while recording...I was immediately so excited about how similar she looks to me--I'm talking about the bushy hair, the nose piercing, glasses and the slight eye bags from probably staying up way too late the night before! I definitely was not as quiet and cool as Priya is when I was in middle school, but we both are always ready to stick up for a friend." She added, "Sounding excited, sad or angry while also staying monotone is a very fine line to walk. Priya is just someone with a monotone voice, but she still has feelings like every other middle school kid, so keeping that in mind definitely helped. Recording early in the morning also helped to sound monotone! Not a fan of mornings."

'Turning Red', which is touted as an endearing story of self-acceptance and true friendship, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11. (ANI)

