James D'Arcy, Michael Angarano join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Actors James D'Arcy and Michael Angarano have bagged roles in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'. As per Deadline, they have joined an ensemble led by Cillian Murphy that includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian and Jason Clarke.

In Nolan's latest, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, Murphy plays the theoretical physicist whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the atomic bomb. The film is a paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. Nolan is directing from his own script and is producing alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven. Details about the characters D'Arcy and Angarano are playing have not been disclosed.

The film is slated to debut in theatres on July 21, 2023. (ANI)

