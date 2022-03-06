Left Menu

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan gets Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-03-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 19:49 IST
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan gets Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award
Legendary sarod exponent Ustad Amjad Ali Khan was on Sunday conferred the Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award at the hands of the renowned flautist at a function in Thane.

Chaurasia said it was a privilege that an award named after him was being given to an extraordinary musician like Khan, while the latter said Lord Krishna resides in Chaurasia when he plays the flute.

On the occasion, 75 artistes led by Vivek Sonar of Gurukul Pratishthan presented a flute symphony dedicated to 75 years of India's Independence.

Incidentally, a doctor had to be called as Chaurasia felt uneasy moments as he entered the venue but soon took to the stage after a quick medical check-up.

