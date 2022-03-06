Ustad Amjad Ali Khan gets Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award

Legendary sarod exponent Ustad Amjad Ali Khan was on Sunday conferred the Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award at the hands of the renowned flautist at a function in Thane.

Chaurasia said it was a privilege that an award named after him was being given to an extraordinary musician like Khan, while the latter said Lord Krishna resides in Chaurasia when he plays the flute.

On the occasion, 75 artistes led by Vivek Sonar of Gurukul Pratishthan presented a flute symphony dedicated to 75 years of India's Independence.

Incidentally, a doctor had to be called as Chaurasia felt uneasy moments as he entered the venue but soon took to the stage after a quick medical check-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)