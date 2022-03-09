Anthony Hopkins, Uma Thurman and more to present at Oscars

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan on Wednesday announced additional presenters for the 94th Oscars. The lineup includes Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek and Uma Thurman. Previously announced Oscars presenters include Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn. More talent is expected to join the show in the coming weeks.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

