Left Menu

Anthony Hopkins, Uma Thurman and more to present at Oscars

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan on Wednesday announced additional presenters for the 94th Oscars. Previously announced Oscars presenters include Kevin Costner, Zo Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-03-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 12:04 IST
Anthony Hopkins, Uma Thurman and more to present at Oscars
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan on Wednesday announced additional presenters for the 94th Oscars. The lineup includes Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek and Uma Thurman. Previously announced Oscars presenters include Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn. More talent is expected to join the show in the coming weeks.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022