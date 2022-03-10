Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Studio Dragon confirms filming will start this year!

After the success of the popular TV series Arthdal Chronicles, fans are waiting for Season 2 of the series. The K-drama became popular in South Korea and other countries once it was released on Netflix in June 2019. After around eight months, the renewal for the show was announced in February 2020. Studio Dragon announced that the filming for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 may commence this year.

Unfortunately, the production was suspended due to the pandemic, and Netflix excluded Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 from its 2021 lineup. Moreover, it has changed its format as they can't shoot overseas.

But now, several media outlets are reporting that Netflix's Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 may start filming soon.

In February 2022, it was announced that Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is expected to release in early 2023 along with a webtoon and an MMORPG. Writers Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon will be in charge of the script for Season 2 following Season 1 while the second season is helmed to direct by The Great Battle's director Kim Kwang-sik. The site is currently undergoing building in preparation for Season 2 and filming is expected to start very soon.

Moreover, according to a Soompi report published on February 21, Studio Dragon has confirmed that they are "preparing for the drama 'Arthdal Chronicles 2' with the goal of filming this year. The casting, broadcast timing, and platform have not yet been confirmed."

Though the makers are tight-lipped regarding the production, they already confirmed earlier that the show would return with all its main characters.

Viewers can see the journey to an end. They can see who will become the first king of the land of Arth. Viewers will see the return of the main actors in Arthdal Chronicles Season 2.

After the release of the debut season, the series received lower-than-expected viewership ratings, in comparison to its massive budget, but the first episode received ratings of 6.7 percent and peaked at 8 percent. However, it achieved ratings high on June 9, 2019, with its fourth episode, scoring an average rating of 7.7 percent nationwide, which was an increase of 1.3 percent from the night before. The episode peaked at 8.9 percent nationwide.

Arthdal Chronicles was praised for its interesting storyline and a unique setting, touching on subjects like the meaning of a tribe, an alliance and a nation, as well as religion.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama series.

