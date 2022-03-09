The Witcher Season 3 will further explore ‘Nenneke relationship’, says showrunner

Henry Cavil-starring fantasy drama The Witcher Season 3 is under the pre-production stage. Two months before the release of the second season, Netflix renewed the series for a third season in September 2021. The series is set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent." The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny.

The Witcher Season 3 production status

In December last year, Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed they are close to finishing the scripting phase that means the filming of The Witcher Season 3 will begin soon. "Actually, this is our last week [December 3] in the writers' room," Hissrich told to Techradar.

"We're almost done with the scripting phase, and it's amazing. I'm really thrilled with how the season is shaping up because it's based on my favorite book in the saga, which is The Time of Contempt," he added.

Recently, the producer Steve Gaub shared the beginning of the locations survey of The Witcher season 3. As per the pictures shared by him, the new production hub of the third season might be conveniently close to Longcross Studios.

The filming for The Witcher Season 3 has been scheduled to start in March 2022. Definitely, The Witcher Season 3 is going to be big. Gaub shares more from Longcross Studios, where the setup is unpacked on the floors, but he promises, they "definitely won't be going smaller in Season 3 of The Witcher".

The Witcher Season 3 release date

The release date for The Witcher Season 3 is yet to be announced, however; based on the past release pattern of the show, the third season could get a release date in 2023. The first and the second season of the Witcher released on Netflix in December 2019 and December 2021 respectively. A prequel miniseries, 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' will be released in 2022. So it's fair to guess The Witcher Season 3 to be released in 2023.

The Witcher Season 3 plotline

The Witcher season 3 will be an adaption of the second proper novel in The Witcher Saga, titled 'Time of Contempt.' Lauren Hissrich recognized that the second season was very different from the books, with some new plotlines and character upgrades added to the Netflix drama. He also stated on Twitter that the third season woukd adapt the source material much more closely.

In that book, Yennefer, Ciri, and Geralt reunited and traveled to the Brotherhood's headquarters of Aretuza (season 2 finale). In 'Time of Contempt', a revolution takes place, so the main character of the story may separate again. The Witcher Season 3 will introduce "the Scoia'tael, this army of elves that's fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard."

The showrunner already hinted on the future plotline to Polygon.

"Viewers will notice we concentrate a lot on the elven storyline in season 2, which is not as prominent in [the main novel being adapted], Blood of Elves. And yet, I know that in season 3, we're introducing the Scoia'tael, this army of elves that's fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. And they don't come off so great. It's a pretty sort of harsh, dark storyline. So I want to make sure that we understood and humanized their part of the battle. Where are they coming from? What are they fighting for? Even if they lose their way along the way.what is sort of their backdrop? So we're constantly looking at the Witcher as a whole."

He also revealed that there is a chance that Nenneke's relationship will be explored further in the Season 3 of The Witcher.

"To be true to the books, I think there's a chance to explore the Nenneke relationship a little further. Of course, I would love to work with the Witchers some more, but it all depends on how much the story allows. I'm a huge fan of the books and staying loyal to them, and it's about making sure that story happens without too much in the way of diversions or side things going on to muddy the waters," the showrunner said to Ign.

