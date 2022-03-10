Ananya Panday pens a heartfelt birthday post for her 'chuhiyaaa' Rysa

Like other siblings, actor Ananya Panday, too, loves to annoy her younger sister Rysa. On the occasion of Rysa's 18th birthday, Ananya took to Instagram and revealed that she addresses the little one as "chuhiyaa."

"Happy 18th birthday chuhiyaaa..my whole heart," she wrote. Alongside the heartfelt note, Ananya shared a string of images with Rysa.

One of the pictures features Ananya giving a cheek kiss to Rysa. For the unversed, both Ananya and Rysa are actor Chunky Panday's daughters with his wife Bhavna Pandey. (ANI)

