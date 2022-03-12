Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee begins filming for ‘Gulmohar’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he has commenced shooting for his next film Gulmohar. In an Instagram post, the 52-year-old actor said he is excited to start the work on his next.Gulmohar Filming begins.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 13:30 IST
Manoj Bajpayee begins filming for ‘Gulmohar’
Manoj Bajpayee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he has commenced shooting for his next film "Gulmohar". The movie is being directed by Rahul V Chittella, known for his 2016 anthology ''Shor Se Shuruaat". Fox Star Studios is backing the project.

Details about the plot are under wraps. In an Instagram post, the 52-year-old actor said he is excited to start the work on his next.

"Gulmohar Filming begins….!!! New film..New atmosphere…!nervousness & excitement in the air!!wish us luck!! @Foxstarstudio @rahulchittella #sharmilatagore @surajsharmagram @simranrishibagga @kaveriseth @utsavijhamusic @talatazizofficial @eeshitnarain," he wrote alongside a picture of the clapboard.

Besides Bajpayee, the film will also star veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and "Life of Pi" fame Suraj Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022