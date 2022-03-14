Religion, culture of Karnataka are about brotherhood, harmony: Governor Gehlot

The religion and culture of Karnataka are filled with the spirit of brotherhood and harmony, said Governor of the State Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday.

''The culture of Karnataka is not different from the ancient culture of India. The traditions, architecture, music, literature, dance and handicraft can be easily identified. There is a vision of harmony in the religion and culture of Karnataka,'' Gehlot said after inaugurating the Karkala festival.

The event at the Karkala town in the coastal district of Udupi was organised by the district administration in association with Department of Kannada and Culture.

Gehlot recalled saint-philosopher Swami Vivekananda's sayings that religion binds people and leads society towards the collective development by instilling brotherhood among the masses.

According to him, all religions were founded on the principles of brotherhood and harmony.

The Governor said the art and craft of Karkala is world-renowned. The artists here have the ability to breathe life into stones.

He said the idol of Bhagwan Bahubali stands testimony to the respect for truth and non-violence among the people of the region.

