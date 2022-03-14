Blue Origin announces Pete Davidson will head to space
Blue Origin announced on Monday that the 'SNL' comedian Pete Davidson will be among the crew of the New Shepard flight scheduled for a March 23 liftoff. According to Deadline, Davidson follows fellow entertainers William Shatner and Michael Strahan in the roster of Blue Origin passengers.
In addition to Davidson, the March 23 flight -- which will reach an altitude of about 65 miles, with passengers experiencing four minutes of weightlessness -- will include Party America CEO Marty Allen; Commercial Space Technologies president Dr George Nield; Sharon Hagle, founder of the nonprofit SpaceKids Global, and husband philanthropist and real estate mogul Marc Hagle, CEO of real estate concern Tricor International; and Jim Kitchen, a University of North Carolina professor. The flight will be the 20th for Blue Origin's New Shepard program, and the fourth to include a human crew. Liftoff is targeted for 8:30 am CT on March 23, 2022. (ANI)
