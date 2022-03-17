It's Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2 seems impossible despite public demand!

The South Korean drama, It's Okay To Not Be Okay gained large viewership worldwide and positive reviews from the viewers and critics alike for its unique storyline, visual storytelling style, and admirable acting performances. Following the release of this K-drama's finale on August 9, 2020, fans are demanding a second season for the series. Will there be It's Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2 in the future?

Many viewers suggest that It's Okay To Not Be Okay will not be renewed for Season 2 as most of the Korean series end with one season. The first season detailed the relationships between Ko Moon-young, a children's book author, and two orphaned brothers: Moon Gang-tae and Moon Sang-tae. While Moon-young and Gang-tae fall in love, Moon-young also develops a heartfelt relationship with Sang-tae, who is an artist. But the trio's lives are also connected by tragedy. It is eventually revealed Moon-young's mother killed the brothers' mother. She is sent to a prison near the series' end.

The conclusion of It's Okay To Not Be Okay is mostly happy but still, there are some unfinished ends. Some fans believe there could be a relationship build-up between the mother and the daughter. In the last season, Ko Moon-young (played by Seo Yea-ji) is going to see her mother following her arrest.

Season 2 might expand on Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) and Ko Moon-young's marriage. Similarly, we could also see It's Okay To Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2 as almost all the characters in the series healed themselves at the end of the drama with the lead characters confessing their love for each other.

We cannot give up hope for It's Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2, as several hit series were renewed under public demand despite the fact mostly the Korean dramas are made only for one season. If the second season gets greenlit, the original cast would return to reprise their role.

Currently, there is no confirmation on It's Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on the K-dramas.

