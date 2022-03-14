Bae Suzy gets new proposal from CLOY director to act in Netflix series!

Recently, Devdiscourse aired Bae Suzy's effort in returning to the music industry after years. The beautiful South Korean actress and model, Bae Suzy made her comeback as a singer after 4 years with the song entitled Satellite. Her song premiered on February 17, 2022.

The new reports state that Bae Suzy is likely to return to the small screen with a role in The Girl Downstairs (working title), an upcoming Netflix K-drama. She is reportedly in talks to star in this imminent Netflix series.

According to Bae Suzy's agency Management Soop, "she is currently reviewing the offer to star in The Girl Downstairs." The Korean website Sports Chosun recently reported that there are plans for her to star in the lead role in The Girl Downstairs.

Bae Suzy's agency Management Soop later answered in a statement to another Korean site Newsen that the 27-year old former member of Miss A girl group had received offer to star in Netflix K-drama The Girl Downstairs and now she is 'reviewing' the proposal and other aspects before finalizing.

The imminent Netflix K-drama The Girl Downstairs will be directed by Lee Jung Hyo, the man behind Crash Landing on You (CLOY), Until the Morning Comes, Criminal Minds, Life on Mars, Romance is a Bonus Book, The Good Wife to name a few.

The Girl Downstairs is a 1938 American romantic comedy film directed by Norman Taurog and starring Franciska Gaal, Franchot Tone and Walter Connolly. It is a remake of the 1936 Austrian film Catherine the Last directed by Henry Koster, which had been a major hit for Gaal. The upcoming one will be based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Min Song Ah, NME reported.

Apart from this Netflix K-drama, Bae Suzy is set to make her presence in Anna, Pachinko and Hospital Playlist. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on South Korean celebrities.

