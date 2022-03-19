Left Menu

'True Detective' season 4 in the works

Popular show 'True Detective' is returning with its fourth season.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2022 07:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 07:07 IST
'True Detective' season 4 in the works
Poster of True Detective season one (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Popular show 'True Detective' is returning with its fourth season. As per Variety, the new season is currently titled 'True Detective: Night Country', and Issa Lopez has come on board to serve as writer and executive producer on the fourth part in addition to directing the pilot.

Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak of Pastel will also executive produce the fourth season at HBO. Season 3 of the show, starring Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, aired in 2019. The second season came out in 2015, with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, and Taylor Kitsch headling the show.

The initial season starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, ran in 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

