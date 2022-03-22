One Piece Chapter 1044 release date pushed back! (Plus break schedule for other chapters)

The Japanese manga One Piece has crossed 1000 chapters, and its popularity is still on the upsurge. Currently, fans are waiting for One Piece Chapter 1044. As the manga is approaching the final moments of the Onigashima raid, fans are hanging tight from a captivating plotline, with lots of nail-biting moments. Unfortunately, the release date for the Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1044 has been pushed back.

The manga is on a break while fans are eagerly waiting for the most highly anticipated One Piece Chapter 1044. Kaidou once again defeats Luffy, and presently, he is lying on the floor after the villain's deadly attack. In fact, Kaidou declares that Luffy is dead and he is the winner.

The manga aka EiichiroOda dropped the most important chapters in recent memory, teasing Luffy as being the mysterious Joy Boy. The specific reason for the delay is not revealed but there is some rumor online that the hiatus is related to the recent hacking at Toei Animation, which delayed the One Piece anime adaptation.

However, the release date for One Piece Chapter 1044 is pushed back to March 27, 2022. The manga Oda is going to take a break between a few upcoming chapters of the One Piece manga release date. Here is the list of ODA-Sensei's break schedule.

ONE PIECE manga schedule for March - April 2022:

March 20: Oda break

March 27: Chapter 1044

April 3: Chapter 1045

April 10: Chapter 1046

April 17: Oda break

April 24: Chapter 1047

May 01: Oda break

ONE PIECE manga schedule for March - April 2022:- Chapter 1043Postponement of Chapter 1044 of (Author)- Chapter 1044Chapter 1045Chapter 1046Postponement of Chapter 1047 of (Author)Chapter 1047Postponing chapter 1048 of (the magazine) — ⁦☠️⁩OPJAPARO (@opJaparo) March 6, 2022

The raw scans would surface two or three days before its release. This means fans can expect the initial spoilers within March 25, as it comes before raw scans. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The plot for One Piece Chapter 1044 is becoming more interesting. In Chapter 1043, Gargantuan elephant Zunisha informs Momo that he is hearing a voice that he hasn't heard in 800 years. Joy Boy has returned!

One Piece Chapter 1044 will show Luffy's devil fruit power awakening. Luffy will likely start fighting with Kaidou, but it'll be interesting to see whether Luffy fights as himself or as a Joy Boy. Hopefully, One Piece Chapter 1044 will clear the confusion. We could also get some more information about Zoro.

One Piece Chapter 1044 could release on March 27, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1044: Zoro might reincarnate as Ashura while Luffy revives as Joy Boy