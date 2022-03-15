One Piece Chapter 1044: Zoro might reincarnate as Ashura while Luffy revives as Joy Boy

The Japanese manga One Piece has crossed 1000 chapters, and its popularity is still on the upsurge. Currently, fans are waiting for One Piece Chapter 1044. The manga is approaching the final part of the Onigashima raid, so the storyline could reach a conflux.

One Piece Chapter 1044 will reveal more on Joy Boy. Luffy will awake as Joy Boy. Moreover, Zunisha informs Momo that he is hearing a voice that he hasn't heard in 800 years. Joy Boy has returned!

Earlier, Luffy became senseless and fell on the floor after kaidou had hit him. Although, Kaidou said that Luffy is dead, it looks like he is still alive.

One Piece Chapter 1044 spoilers

We could also see a big surprise in the upcoming chapter of the Japanese manga, if Luffy manages to activate the resurrection of the devil fruit without realizing it. Or Luffy's subconscious might activate his devil fruit in One Piece 1044. While we all are concerned about Luffy, according to a theory, there could be Zoro 's kitetsu, which may have Ashura's soul in it. Let's discuss about Luffy and then Zoro.

One Piece 1044 and the upcoming chapters will follow the flashbacks about the figure who appeared 800 years ago. There was a character called Joy Boy 800 years ago who is possibly stronger. So it would make a lot of sense why the Gorosei had been hiding the real name of the devil fruit all this time.

Joy Boy was an extremely relevant figure of the Void Century who played an important role 800 years ago of Fish-Man Island. Joy Boy is likely referred to as a title or identity someone can achieve. According to some theories, Luffy's reincarnation as Joy Boy could bring the power of devil fruit Gomu Gomu no Mi.

The fruit's major strength, as demonstrated by Luffy is that the user's body can stretch, bend, bounce, inflate, and twist like rubber, even when the user himself is nullified.

While talking about Zoro, the next figure that is thought to be possessed by his soul is Mihawk's sword, because he has the same eyes as Hakuba. The scar on Zoro was probably given by Mihawk, who was his teacher for 2 years, to hide or suppress Ashura, noted an Indonesian media.

Therefore, if this theory is true, there will be two resurrections in the future, namely Luffy and Zoro . To learn One Piece Chapter 1044, we have to wait for a few days, as mangakaEiichiroOda is going to take a break for a week. The spoilers and raw scans will surface two to three days before its release.

One Piece Chapter 1044 could release on March 27, 2022.

