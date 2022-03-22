Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 242: Boruto & followers are getting prepared to fight back!

The Japanese animanga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 242 will air on Sunday without any break. The imminent chapter will show the pirates are heading toward the Ship-Building Island.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 242 is titled Seiren. In the previous chapter, Araumi's daughter Seiren confronts some traitors to the clan. Ikada tells Boruto that their ship will be repaired in a couple of days. Meanwhile, during the night, Seiren disguises herself and reaches the shipbuilding, Isle.

In the morning, she confronts Ikada about coming back to the Funato clan and that he has until nightfall to be ready for departure. Meanwhile, Kagura and Kawaki have a conversation about Boruto until Sarada delivers Kagura a letter from the Hidden Mist which reveals that Buntan, Kyoho, and Hebiichigo will only get a three-year reduction in their sentence.

Hebiichigo, who overheard, suggests to her comrades that they should kill Kagura in order to remove their curse marks and escape. When Buntan and Kyoho refuse to help, Hebiichigo goes to assassinate Kagura but fails and escapes. Meanwhile, Seiren orders an attack on the island to eliminate the Leaf shinobi and closes in on the port.

The official trailer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 242 is out. The pirates promise to show Boruto and the others how terrifying the Funato clan is. The trailer shows Boruto and his team members are ready to fight back against the pirates.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 221 is scheduled to release on March 27, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

