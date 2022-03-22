One Piece Chapter 1044 returning after a break! Read the possible storyline!

The upcoming installment of the Japanese manga One Piece is chapter 1044 which was delayed. Shonen Jump pushed back the release date of the Japanese manga for a week after the release of Chapter 1043.

One Piece Chapter 1044 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 27, 2022. According to the official schedule by Manga Plus, Chapter 1044 of One Piece will be available to read at midnight JST on March 27.

The raw scans would surface two to three days before its release. This means fans can expect the initial spoilers within March 25, as it comes before raw scans. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

What could be the possible plotline for One Piece Chapter 1044?

Luffy becomes senseless and falls on the floor after Kaidou hits him. Although Kaidou says that Luffy is dead, it looks like he is still alive. Presumably, Luffy will awake as Joy Boy, as Zunisha informs Momo that he is hearing a voice that he hasn't heard in 800 years. Joy Boy has already returned!

Moreover, One Piece 1044 and the upcoming chapters will go into flashbacks and reveal more about the figure who appeared 800 years ago. There was a character called Joy Boy 800 years ago who is possibly stronger.

Fans could also get another surprise if Luffy manages to activate the resurrection of the devil fruit without realizing it. Or Luffy's subconscious might activate his devil fruit Gomu Gomu no Mi in One Piece 1044. So it is easy to see why the Gorosei had been hiding the real name of the devil fruit all this time.

Gomu Gomu no Mi's major strength is that the user's body can stretch, bend, bounce, inflate, and twist like rubber, even when the user himself is nullified.

While we all are concerned about Luffy, according to a theory, there could be Zoro's skitetsu, which may have Ashura's soul in it. Zoro, the next figure that is thought to be possessed by his soul is Mihawk's sword because he has the same eyes as Hakuba. The scar on Zoro was probably given by Mihawk, who was his teacher for 2 years, to hide or suppress Ashura.

Therefore we might see two resurrections in the future, namely Luffy and Zoro. Based on the theory Kaidou (rather than Zunisha) was the first to mention Joy Boy without reading the poneglyphs.

If Luffy truly regains sense as a Joy Boy, then Kaido's wish will be fulfilled. Kaidou thinks the Joy Boy should have the three Ancient Weapons which Luffy has. Once Kaidou and Big Mom are confirmed that Luffy is a Joy Boy, they will run after him to get the Ancient Weapon.

According to a theory, Kaidou is also one of them who can hear and sense the Voice of All Things. He is among Luffy, Roger, Oden, and Momonosuke who have this ability. There is another possibility that the former captain, Rocks D. Xebec who is generally called Rock can inform Kaidou about Joy Boy.

We could see all the theories in One Piece Chapter 1044 and in the upcoming chapters. One Piece Chapter 1044 could release on March 27, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1044 release date pushed back! (Plus break schedule for other chapters)