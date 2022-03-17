Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 68: Amado might get kidnapped!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the popular monthly shonen series created by Masashi Kishimoto and artist Mikio Ikemoto. It has crossed 50 chapters and currently focusing on Chapter 68. The manga follows a monthly schedule, and Boruto Chapter 68 is set to be released on March 20, 2022, at 12.00 AM (JST)

The raw scans would surface two or three days before its release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that international readers can read it by the following time:

Pacific Time: 9.00 AM, Sunday, (March 20)

Central Time: 11.00 AM, Sunday, (March 20)

Eastern Time: 12.00 PM on Sunday, (March 20)

British Time: 5.00 PM on Sunday, (March 20)

In the previous chapters, we learned Kawaki and Boruto are fighting fiercely. Naruto is surprised, as none of them seem to hold back. Naruto watches them fight helplessly, and all his requests to stop are in vain. Tactlessly, without any hesitation, Kawaki stabs Botuto. Fortunately, Boruto revives again. And now he is in his sense. Momoshiki helps him to heal all the wounds. He became 100 % Otsutsuki.

Kawaki is surprised to see Boruto alive. Naruto might have talks with Kawaki and Boruto to make the situation calm. Unfortunately, Kawaki gets angry. But Boruto supports Kawaki. The relationship between the father and son started deteriorating again.

Kawaki is now present in Amado's lab all the time. Shikamaru aggravates this situation at the Kage meetings. Naruto decides to leave the post of Hokage since he cannot withstand all this psychologically and morally. Kakashi returns to the role of Hokage.

Boruto Chapter 68 Spoiler:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 68 is titled "Scars". Code is less powerful than Kawaki also begins to develop a plan to kidnap Amado in the upcoming chapter. After the battle, everyone is back in the village. Shikamaru goes to Amado to have vital talks. But unfortunately, he finds the claws marks of Code. Therefore, it seems Code traced Amado. EIDA heads to Konoha village. Besides, at the same time, a recording wakes up Delta in Amado's lab.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. The release time of Boruto Chapter 68 varies in different countries. The official English translation for the latest chapter will be available in different countries according to the time zone.

