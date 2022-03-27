Left Menu

Almost 20 years after Halle Berry was awarded the Best Actress Oscar in 2002, the Hollywood star recently took a trip down memory lane and reflected on her win.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:45 IST
Halle Berry remembers her 2002 Oscar win 20 years later
Halle Berry (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Almost 20 years after Halle Berry was awarded the Best Actress Oscar in 2002, the Hollywood star recently took a trip down memory lane and reflected on her win. On Friday, Berry took to Twitter and shared a photograph of herself holding the coveted film award that she had won during the 74th Academy Awards for her performance in 'Monster's Ball'.

"20 years ago, this week, I walked through that door. I will never get over this moment! Thank you @TheAcademy, @Lionsgate, @leedanielsent and Marc Forster," the actor captioned her post. During the 2002 Academy Awards, Berry was up against Nicole Kidman for 'Moulin Rouge', Judi Dench for 'Iris', Sissy Spacek for 'In the Bedroom' and Renee Zellweger for Bridget Jones's Diary in the Best Actress category.

In 'Monter's Ball', Berry starred had starred as Leticia Musgrove, a woman who has an affair with her convicted husband's executioner. The film also features Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger, Peter Boyle, Sean Combs, and Mos Def, among others.

As per People magazine, to date, Berry remains the only woman of colour to win Best Actress in the history of the awards show. (ANI)

