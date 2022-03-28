Oscar 2022: Japan's Drive My Car Wins Best International Feature Film

The 94th Academy Awards, complete with maintaining COVID-Protocols. The ceremony presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this year. Science-fiction epic "Dune" has bagged multiple awards. Some of the prestigious awards are declared online. Here's the full list of 94th Academy Award.

Japan's "Drive My Car" won the Best International Feature Film at 94th Academy Awards. Drive My Car is primarily based on Haruki Murakami's short story of the same name from his 2014 collection Men Without Women, while taking inspiration from other stories in it. The film follows Yūsuke Kafuku (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima) as he directs a multilingual production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima and grapples with the death of his wife, Oto. The film was originally set in Busan, South Korea, but was changed to Hiroshima due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car" was adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami. "What I found fascinating was how the intimacy is brought into the car through the long conversations between the characters," Hamaguchi told Reuters in Cannes, where the film won a screenplay award.

The other international nominees this year were Denmark's "Flee," Italy's "The Hand of God," "The Worst Person in the World" from Norway, and "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom," from Bhutan. (Writing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Lisa Richwine and Sandra Maler).

