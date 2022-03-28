Oscars: Jane Campion becomes third woman to take home best direction award

Director-producer Jane Campion won her second Oscar as she took home the accolade this year for best director for Netflix's 'The Power of the Dog'. Earlier, Campion had bagged the Academy Award in 1994 for Best Original Screenplay for 'The Piano'.

She was also nominated for best director for her work on 'The Piano' and is the first woman to be nominated for best director twice. As a result of this year's win, Campion has become the third woman to win in the Best Direction category. Kathryn Bigelow (in 2010 for 'The Hurt Locker') and Chloe Zhao (in 2021 for 'Nomadland') are the other two women to have won this award.

At the 78th Venice International Film Festival, Campion had won the Silver Lion award for directing 'The Power of the Dog'. Campion had also won the Best Director honour at the Golden Globes. 'The Power of the Dog' is a 2021 Western psychological drama film written and directed by Campion. It is based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The film deals with themes such as love, grief, resentment, jealousy, and sexuality.

The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. (ANI)

