One Piece chapter 1045: Will O-Tama’s dream come true?

The Japanese manga One Piece is approaching the final moments of the Onigashima raid. The storyline for the upcoming episodes will be more interesting, as things are likely going to wrap up now. Luffy versus Kaido fight is coming to an end. One Piece chapter 1045 is the next installment of the manga to be released on Sunday.

In One Piece Chapter 1044, we saw Luffy gets up and regains his senses. He is a bit confused about how he can start. He is surprised to see his consciousness. Sanji, Macro, Hyogoro, Kid and Law witness Luffy's awakening. They all are present on the rooftop beside Luffy. Meanwhile, Kaidou finds something unusual is happening on the rooftop.

Elsewhere, the Gorosei are still discussing on Luffy. Gorosei elders are worried about what could happen if Luffy awakens with the power of devil fruit.

In the previous chapter we learned, the devil fruit was eaten by Luffy when Shanks stopped by the village of Fusha, but it turns out that the devil fruit, Gomu Gomu no Mi has an alternative name. The special Devil Fruit that is awakening with Luffy isn't Gomu Gomu no Mi but rather a mythical Zoan type called the Hito Hito no Mi: Model Hanuman. It is a fruit of a creature called Nika.

The power of this body transformation allows Luffy to execute Gear 3 and Gear 4, as well as upsurge his physical abilities. The Straw Hats' rubber body proved to be immune to Enel's lightning. Hopefully, One Piece chapter 1045 will define the connections of Nika, Joy Boy and Luffy.

In One Piece chapter 1045, Luffy will defeat Kaidou and the people of Wano will get freedom. O-Tama's dream might come true. She is a major ally of the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance during the Wano Country Arc. Earlier, O-Tama explained her dream of becoming a kunoichi, and she fed Luffy some rice despite the treat being meant for her birthday.

However, If Luffy can defeat Kaidou, civilians will be free from slavery. Even though Luffy has now reached Gear 5 and his strength is now impressing, this does not guarantee Luffy 's victory. Will Luffy finally beat Kaidou in One Piece chapter 1045?

The plot for One Piece chapter 1045 is very important, as it will be the end of the Wano arc. Fans are hanging tight for a captivating plotline, with lots of nail-biting moments.

The upcoming chapter might also show Law, Kid, the entire Straw Hat Crew, and Yamato getting rewards. Especially, Chopper could also get an exceptional bounty. CPO is in the Island and witnessing every moment of Luffy versus Kaido fight.

Besides, Gorosei is afraid because of Luffy's awakening, as it could be dangerous for them. Shanks admits Luffy is ready.

The raw scans would surface two or three days before its release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

One Piece Chapter 1045 will release on April 3, 2022. Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

