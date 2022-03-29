One Piece Chapter 1045 reveals Shanks & Lucky Roo’s lies

The fight between the Emperor of Sea Kaidou and the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates Luffy will take place in One Piece Chapter 1045. One Piece manga has entered its climax, and fans are waiting to see what would be the final moments after Luffy's reincarnation.

Earlier, Luffy's body released a strange vapor, which is supposedly for the resurrection of his devil fruit. The following spoilers for One Piece 1045 reveal that the power of Luffy is actually Hito Hito no Mi. Hito Hito noMi is the Mythical Zoan type of devil fruit with the special power of Nika or the sun god.

In One Piece chapter 1045, Shanks and Lucky Roo will tell Luffy that the fruit he ate was the Gomu Gomu no Mi. Shanks will discover the devil fruit that Luffy consumed.

One Piece chapter 1045 might also show the flashback of Chapter 1 where Luffy ate the devil fruit. According to Chapter 1045 spoilers, Luffy asks Shanks what happens when a human eats Devil fruits. Shanks replied that the human who would eat the devil fruit would become a rubber man. They also said that a rubber man can't swim in oceans forever. In One Piece 1045, Lucky Roo and Shanks' Lies and misguidance to Luffy about Gomu Gomu no Mi will be revealed.

After hearing everything, the strong boy, Luffy starts thinking about him as a rubber man. But he is still unaware of the extreme power he could acquire with the Devil Fruits.

The conversation between the Gorousei in the castle of Mary Geoise continues. Gorosei elders are afraid to awaken the legendary power possessed by a Joy Boy and the power of devil fruit. And they realize that Luffy is the incarnation of Joy Boy. They found a possible strength in Luffy that could be threatening for Gorosei.

The World Government has always tried to get Gomu Gomu No Mi, but they have not been able to do it in 800 years.

These are some of the spoilers and theories about the storyline. Of course, you can wait for the raw scans of One Piece 1045, which will surface two or three days before its release. According to the official schedule by Manga Plus, Chapter 1045 of One Piece will be available to read at midnight JST on April 3, 2022.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

