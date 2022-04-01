Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to headline Jason Bateman's 'Project Artemis'

'Avengers' stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are teaming up to headline Jason Bateman's upcoming Apple drama 'Project Artemis'.

01-04-2022
Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Avengers' stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are teaming up to headline Jason Bateman's upcoming Apple drama 'Project Artemis'. After bagging the major awards at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Apple has landed another major project titled 'Project Artemis' which is said to revolve around the space race, according to Deadline.

The plot details are being kept under wraps. Rose Gilroy who is the daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actor Rene Russo, has penned the script for this project.

Two-time Oscar nominee Johansson will produce the film alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn under the These Pictures banner. Bateman will also produce the project through Aggregate Films. (ANI)

