Bella Hadid joins Hulu’s 'Ramy' as recurring guest star

Supermodel Bella Hadid has come on board as a recurring guest star on streaming platform Hulu's popular show ''Ramy''.

According to Deadline, Hadid will feature in the third season of the show but details about her character are currently under wraps.

The series will mark Hadid's first scripted role. Production on the upcoming season of the Hulu Comedy, starring, written and directed by Ramy Youssef, is currently underway. The series, focusing on first-generation Egyptian American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family, also features Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way. As per the logline, “Ramy” will continue to “bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.'' In season three, Ramy's family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.

Adel Kamal, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner, Amir Sulaiman, Jerrod Carmichael are the executive producers.

Youssef has co-created the series with Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. A24 is the studio behind the project.

