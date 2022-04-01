Foo Fighters cancel Grammys performance after Taylor Hawkins' demise

After cancelling their remaining tour dates following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last week, the rock band Foo Fighters announced that they will not be performing at this year's Grammys. As per Billboard, the band was scheduled to perform at Grammy Awards 2022 in Las Vegas, but a rep confirmed on Thursday that the Grammy-winning rock group won't be performing at the ceremony.

The rock band previously cancelled all of their remaining tour dates earlier this week, citing the "staggering loss" of Hawkins, who died unexpectedly on March 25 at the age of 50 during the group's tour in Bogota, Colombia. The band apologised for the cancelled tour dates in their statement but called for a time of healing.

The statement read, "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together." A cause of death has not yet been announced but the Colombian Attorney General's Office reported that multiple drugs had been found in Hawkins' system at the time of his death. He had also suffered from chest pains, according to the Bogota Secretary of Health.

At the Grammys 2022, Foo Fighters received three nominations, including Best Rock Performance for 'Making a Fire' and Best Rock Album for 'Medicine at Midnight'. Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, and live events at CBS, confirmed this week that the telecast will feature a tribute to Hawkins. "We will honour his memory in some way," Sussman told Variety.

Sussman added, "We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We're patient. We'll be planning right up until the very end." Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 following the departure of William Goldsmith, making his studio debut in the group's 1999 third album, 'There Is Nothing Left to Lose'. He was far more than just a drummer. Throughout his time with the legendary band, he proved to be a strong singer-songwriter, assisting in co-writing many of the group's iconic hits.

He also has worked with Coheed and Cambria, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, former Jane's Addiction bassist Eric Avery's first solo album, Foo Fighters bandmate Chris Shiflett's side project, Jackson United; and Queen guitarist Brian May's 1998 solo album, 'Another World'. (ANI)

