Left Menu

Jim Carrey planning to retire from acting

A few days after Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting, actor Jim Carrey has revealed that he is planning to quit the field.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:01 IST
Jim Carrey planning to retire from acting
Jim Carrey (Image source:Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A few days after Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting, actor Jim Carrey has revealed that he is planning to quit the field. In a conversation with Access Hollywood, Carrey said he is planning to retire from acting following his reprisal of the villainous Robotnik in the upcoming 'Sonic' sequel, Variety reported.

"Well, I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he said. Carrey went on to stress how he has enjoyed life out of the spotlight, making art and spending time with his family.

"I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like -- and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists -- I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough," he added. Now it's to see whether Carrey actually retires from acting or not. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022