Left Menu

Kolkata International Film Festival from April 25 to May 1

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 21:39 IST
Kolkata International Film Festival from April 25 to May 1
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata International Film Festival will be held from April 25 to May 1, as per an official statement.

The 27th edition of the festival was scheduled to be held from January 7 to 14 but had to be cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

''...the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival will now be held from April 25 to May 1,'' said a notification issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

All the sections of the festival -- competitive and retrospective -- will remain as usual, an official of the film festival told PTI, adding that the details will be announced later.

''With the lifting of the restrictions, the theatres will have full capacity. There will also be more public screenings than what was planned in January,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022