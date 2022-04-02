Left Menu

Naomi Watts to lead 'Feud' Season 2

Actor Naomi Watts is set to star in the second season of FX networks series Feud.The new season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will be based on the book Capotes Women A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer. The first season of Feud, which premiered in 2017, starred Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-04-2022 12:02 IST
Actor Naomi Watts is set to star in the second season of FX network's series ''Feud''.

The new season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will be based on the book ''Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era'' by Laurence Leamer. According to Deadline, Watts will essay the role of famed socialite Barbara “Babe” Paley. Paley was one of several members of New York high society who was a friend of Capote's until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.

Gus Van Sant is onboard to direct the entire eight-episode season from a script by Jon Robin Baitz, who will also serve as the showrunner. The first season of “Feud”, which premiered in 2017, starred Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon. It focused on the relationship between Joan Crawford (Lange) and Bette Davis (Sarandon) during the making of the 1962 film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

