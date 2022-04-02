'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed for third season

Left Menu

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore's daytime talk show will return for a third season with a slightly different format.

According to Variety, ''The Drew Barrymore Show'' is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures (CMV) and shot in New York City.

Barrymore hosts and executive produces the show along with Jason Kurtz and Chris Miller executive producing. “I am honoured and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game-changer in the daytime space. “Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here,'' Barrymore said in a statement.

In the third season, CMV will produce and distribute “The Drew Barrymore Show” as two half-hour episodes that stations can run together back-to-back or split apart to air separately.

