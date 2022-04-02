Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 18:44 IST
Mongolian film fest in Kolkata
A two-day Mongolian film festival took place in Kolkata, and three movies from the East Asian country known for its rugged expanses and rich history were screened.

The 'Solo Mongolian Film Festival', co-presented by 'Cine Central', one of India's oldest film societies, and the Consulate of Mongolia in Kolkata, took place in a state-run theatre complex from Friday.

Mongolian Ambassador to India Ganbold Dambajav, while inaugurating the festival, said the ties between the two countries date back to thousands of years.

''I am happy to be in the 'City of Joy', which is known for its appreciation of culture and heritage,'' Dambajav said.

'Oxygen', a 2021 movie directed by Alexandre Aja, was the inaugural film of the event. On Saturday, 'Single Ladies' made by Amgalan Lukhaguajar and Undarmaa Gonchig's 'Tutu' were screened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

