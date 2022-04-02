Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan flaunts long beard as he channels 'inner Vedha'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who has been working on his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', on Saturday, shared pictures in which he flaunted his look as Vedha.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:05 IST
Hrithik Roshan flaunts long beard as he channels 'inner Vedha'
Hrithik Roshan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who has been working on his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', on Saturday, shared pictures in which he flaunted his look as Vedha. The 'Bang Bang' actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of images sporting a bearded look with his hair tied back in a pony.

Adding to his rugged look, Hrithik could be seen posing in a black t-shirt paired with black cargo jeans and sunglasses. In the post's caption, he wrote, "Channeling the inner Vedha." The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha' and in the pictures that Hrithik shared, he looked similar to Vijay Sethupathi's character from the original movie.

Bollywood celebs including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dino Morea and Farah Khan, among others lauded Hrithik for his stunning looks. Several fans of the actor also shared their appreciation in the post's comment section. One of them wrote, "Sweet look sir," while another one shared, "I am in love with Vedha's style."

The Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead, is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri. The original 'Vikram Vedha', also starred R Madhavan along with Sethupathi. The action-thriller had released in 2017 and performed well at the box office. It featured Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler.

The upcoming remake will mark filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayathri's Hindi debut in both direction and writing. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

