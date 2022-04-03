Nepal PM Deuba visits temples in Varanasi

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived in Varanasi on Sunday and offered prayers at the famous Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples.

Deuba, accompanied by his wife Arzu Rana Deuba, was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport here in the morning.

Schoolchildren holding Indian and Nepalese flags greeted the prime minister at the airport.

Later, the Nepalese PM visited Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples and paid obeisance there. Deuba was accompanied by Adityanath.

Amidst showering of flower petals and beats of 'Damru', various artistes performed traditional dances to welcome the prime minister.

Deuba and his wife performed 'rudrabhishek' -- a ritual to offer prayers to Lord Shiva -- at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and also watched a short-film showing the history of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Earlier, the high-profile guests were greeted with cultural programmes, including various dance forms, at 15 places on the road from the airport to the Taj Hotel.

The Nepalese PM is likely to visit Pashupatinath temple located at Lalita Ghat and hold a meeting with the chief minister, officials said.

Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Friday in his first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister for the fifth time in July 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)