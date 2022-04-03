Chris Rock's brother slams Will Smith over Oscars slap controversy

Days after the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, actor and comedian Tony Rock slammed Will Smith for slapping his elder brother Chris Rock during the show's live telecast on Sunday. "If you walk your a-- up here, you ain't nominated for s--t but these motherf--ing hands!" Tony Rock told his audience during a recent stand-up comedy show, as per People magazine.

Tony, 47, began his act by reminding the audience about the 2022 Oscars slap controversy involving his brother Chris, 57, and actor Will Smith, 53. A video from the stand-up comedy show was posted on YouTube where Tony could be seen opening up his Raleigh, North Carolina, performance with a warning, saying, "If you think you gonna walk up on this stage, this ain't the motherf--ing Oscars."

"I didn't want to start the show like that!" Tony continued referencing the infamous Oscars incident, saying, "You gonna hit my motherf--ing brother because your b--h gave you a side-eye?" Earlier this week, Tony had taken to his Twitter, to disapprove of Smith's apology before noting that his brother is "fine" after the tribulation.

He also told his followers on Tuesday that he is "waiting" for Smith to speak directly to his brother and family after a fan pointed out Smith's ordeal relationship with Chris Rock, over the years. Chris Rock declined the press charges against Smith at the Oscars 2022 ceremony. However, he broke his silence regarding the incident on Wednesday during his show at The Wilbur in Boston.

"I'm still processing what happened," he told fans in the audience. Meanwhile, on Friday, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, claiming he "will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct."

Academy on their part stated that they "have received and accepted" Smith's immediate resignation from the organization. For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!" A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards. While accepting his first-ever Oscar for best actor (leading role) in 'King Richard', Smith apologized to the Academy and fellow nominees but did not mention Rock. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)