Shraddha Kapoor sends birthday wishes to her pet dog 'Shyloh'

Actor Shraddha Kapoor sent an adorable birthday wish to her pet dog Shyloh to celebrate his special day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-04-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 16:38 IST
Shraddha Kapoor with her pet dog Shyloh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shraddha Kapoor sent an adorable birthday wish to her pet dog Shyloh to celebrate his special day. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Ok Jaanu' actor has dropped a video where she can be seen spending good times with Shyloh. There were some glimpses of Shyloh also.

Addressing her pet dog as 'babu', she wrote, "Let's wish Shyloh. Happy Birthday my babu. Thank you for the best 11 years of my life." She also took to her Instagram stories and shared a scrumptious cake for Shyloh.

Shraddha loves her pet dog and often shares pictures with him on social media. Talking about Shraddha's upcoming projects, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Apart from this, she has 'Chaalbaaz' which is a remake of the 1989 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagin' and 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

